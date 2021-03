The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free-agent quarterback C.J. Beathard on Wednesday.

Beathard spent the past four seasons in San Francisco and has thrown for 3,469 yards and 18 touchdowns in 19 games (12 starts).

The 49ers drafted him in the third round in 2017.

The Jaguars now have three quarterbacks on the roster: Beathard, Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton.

Coach Urban Meyer said last week that the team was not planning on trading Minshew at this point, but that does leave open the possibility.