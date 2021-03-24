HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have promoted Greg Grissom to team president, replacing Jamey Rootes, who resigned in February after more than 20 years with the organization.

Grissom had previously served as the team's senior vice president of corporate development and will now oversee the management of all Texans' business operations. Grissom had been handling the duties of team president since Rootes resigned.

Rootes' departure was the latest change for a team that has been going through an organizational overhaul since the McNair family, which owns the team, fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien in October. General manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley replaced him this offseason.

Sources told ESPN in February that Rootes did not like the direction that the Texans organization was going, and Rootes' input on the new general manager hire was not valued.

"Greg's extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "While going through the interview process, Greg's intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role."