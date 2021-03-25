KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes, through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, is partnering with the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which will begin play next year in New Orleans.
Mahomes announced through the foundation a multiyear commitment to the bowl, a postseason all-star game for draft-eligible prospects from historically Black colleges and universities.
BREAKING NEWS: @PatrickMahomes & his @15andMahomies Foundation make multi-year commitment to the @HBCULegacyBowl.— 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) March 25, 2021
"A leader on and off the field. Thank you Patrick for supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities." - Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP pic.twitter.com/fMtvOndEpF
The game will take place on the Saturday after the Super Bowl next February at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.
NFL Network will broadcast the game. The league is a major partner in the game, as are Tulane and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The game is part of a weeklong celebration of Black culture and history. About 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited.