KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes, through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, is partnering with the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which will begin play next year in New Orleans.

Mahomes announced through the foundation a multiyear commitment to the bowl, a postseason all-star game for draft-eligible prospects from historically Black colleges and universities.

BREAKING NEWS: Patrick Mahomes & his 15 and Mahomies Foundation make multi-year commitment to the HBCU Legacy Bowl.



"A leader on and off the field. Thank you Patrick for supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities." - Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP

The game will take place on the Saturday after the Super Bowl next February at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.

NFL Network will broadcast the game. The league is a major partner in the game, as are Tulane and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The game is part of a weeklong celebration of Black culture and history. About 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited.