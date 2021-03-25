KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Career highs in catches and yards in 2020 couldn't earn a multi-year contract for free agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who instead re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for one year, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson was third on the Chiefs in catches with 45 and fourth in yards with 466 last year. He also scored three touchdowns.

Robinson provides depth for the Chiefs, who could lose Sammy Watkins to free agency. Robinson joins Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle among others behind Tyreek Hill, the No. 1 wide receiver.

Robinson joined the Chiefs as a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. He broke into the playing rotation the next season and his catches have increased every year starting with 21 in 2017.