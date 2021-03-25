TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are trading center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, the Cardinals announced Thursday.

The deal, which is pending a physical, will include the 223rd selection.

Cole, who was the Cardinals' third-round pick in 2018, started 32 of 46 career games for Arizona. He started all 16 games as a rookie in 2018 in place of veteran A.Q. Shipley, who missed the season with an ACL injury. Shipley regained his spot in the lineup in 2019, relegating Cole to the bench. However, after Arizona didn't re-sign Shipley in free agency last year, Cole was named the starter again.

However, the Cardinals decided to move in a different direction at center and traded for veteran Rodney Hudson last Wednesday.