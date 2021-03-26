Marcus Spears reacts to the Dolphins and Eagles swapping picks in the 2021 NFL draft. (1:15)

The Miami Dolphins have upended the NFL draft order for 2021, sending the No. 3 pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, which they then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN.

As a result, the Dolphins finished Friday's moves with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft and multiple future first-round picks as part of their haul, sources told ESPN.

The Dolphins first sent shockwaves across the landscape by trading the No. 3 pick to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick this year, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami then continued its dealing just a short time later, sending that No. 12 pick, No. 123 and their 2022 first-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in this year's draft, it was announced.

These blockbuster moves affirm the Dolphins' insistence this offseason that they are building around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2021, while increasing their flexibility and ability to add elite talent via the draft in future years.

The move also places the 49ers squarely in the mix to draft a top quarterback, but sources told ESPN that San Francisco is holding onto Jimmy Garoppolo and has no plans to trade him.

"Jimmy is here to stay," a source with the 49ers told Schefter. "He's our guy this year."

The 49ers opted to trade up because they're good with the options that will be there at No. 3 after picks by the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, sources told ESPN.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have prioritized adding offensive playmakers, and landing the No. 6 pick allows them to still likely have one of the elite playmakers in this class that includes LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, and Florida's Kyle Pitts.

Miami has got a huge haul from the August 2019 blockbuster trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans. In that trade, the Dolphins received the No. 3 overall pick that resulted in Friday's two trades, a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick. They also received No. 36 in this year's draft plus picks last season that were used to select cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and guard Solomon Kindley in the first and fourth rounds, respectively.

Dating to last year's draft, the Dolphins are now on track to have a run of eight first-round picks over a four-year period.

The third-round pick heading from the 49ers to the Dolphins in 2022 is a compensatory pick for Robert Saleh's hiring by the Jets.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.