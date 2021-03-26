SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens is facing second-degree assault charges for allegedly attacking a man at a Baltimore hotel in February.

The charge, which is for misdemeanor second-degree assault, stems from an incident that took place on Feb. 22 in which the victim, Hayden Bosley, said he suffered "a dislocated shoulder, a black right eye, bruises above his left ear and minor skin scrapes," in the court documents, copies of which were obtained by ESPN.

The 49ers released a statement Friday, acknowledging the situation.

"The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the media report regarding Kevin Givens. We are gathering the relevant facts of this matter and will continue to monitor the situation."

According to court documents, Bosley said he was out with Givens, Givens' girlfriend and another friend when they decided to return to the Sheraton Hotel. When Bosley asked Givens if he was going with them, Bosley said Givens got angry and the other three people in the party left.

After Bosley, Givens' girlfriend and their other friend returned to the hotel, Givens arrived and allegedly attacked Bosley in the hallway on the fifth floor of the hotel. Bosley said he ran away to another nearby hotel and waited for a friend to take him to the hospital where his injuries were treated.

If convicted, Givens could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. His next scheduled court date is set for April 26.

Givens just completed his second NFL season, appearing in 13 games with 19 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. He joined the 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Penn State in 2019.