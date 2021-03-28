Relive QB Trevor Lawrence's college career at Clemson as he heads into the 2021 NFL draft as the top overall prospect. (1:25)

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in next month's NFL draft, is declining the chance to attend the draft in Cleveland, and is instead choosing to watch it at Clemson with a few family members and friends, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite the NFL's invite, Lawrence never wavered in his desire to watch the draft at Clemson, which he led to a national championship as a freshman in 2018 and where he ranks third in school history in passing yards (10,098) and second in TD passes (90).

Lawrence, who finished second in voting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, underwent surgery in February to repair damage to the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

A year after the coronavirus pandemic led to the NFL holding its first-ever virtual draft, the league is welcoming back fans to the April 29-May 1, 2021 event, with a select number of prospects, fans and media slated to be in attendance.

Some of Cleveland's iconic downtown locations, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, FirstEnergy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center, will be incorporated into the three-day festivities. Most of the events are are outdoors.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first pick and are widely expected to select Lawrence.