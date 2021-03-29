BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills announced Monday the new naming rights partner for their stadium, which will now be known as Highmark Stadium.

The stadium was named "Bills Stadium" during the 2020 season, after the team severed its partnership with New Era, which had owned the stadium's naming rights from 2016.

"We are proud to welcome Highmark to the Buffalo Bills family and we are thrilled to partner with them on a new naming rights deal for our stadium," Bills owner and president Kim Pegula said. "We are confident that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is committed to maintaining their status as a healthcare and philanthropic leader in our region.

"We look forward to many years of working together with their team creating great memories at not only NFL football games but at many other health and wellness events and community celebrations."

Built in 1973 as Rich Stadium, the Bills' home field was one of the first instances of a corporate stadium sponsor in professional sports. Several groups attempted to purchase naming rights over the past year, including the bidet company TUSHY, Barstool Sports and a local group of fans interested in naming the stadium after longtime coach Marv Levy, who led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances.