Left tackle Kolton Miller has signed a three-year extension with the Las Vegas Raiders worth more than $18 million per year, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, putting him among the top five highest-paid offensive tackles in terms of average annual value.

The extension is worth up to $68.7 million, his agency tweeted Tuesday. That includes the $2.316 million salary from the last year of Miller's rookie deal, a fifth-year option worth $10.88 million, and the three new years on the deal, which can be worth $18.505 million per year if he hits certain incentives, the source said.

The deal includes $42.6 million guaranteed at signing, according to a source, and keeps the 2018 first-round pick with the team through the 2025 season.

"Raider Nation, we are just getting started!" Miller tweeted. "So excited for the future, let's get to work!!"

The Raiders revamped their offensive line this offseason, trading away center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown. Those moves saved the team $32.6 million in salary and netted a haul of mid-to-late-round picks.

But Miller was considered unmovable because of his steady play and age (25). Last season, Miller posted a 72.9 grade on Pro Football Focus, allowing two sacks in 961 snaps. The team also re-signed guard Denzelle Good to a two-year deal and brought back 37-year-old Richie Incognito at a reduced rate.

Miller has played in 46 games in his three-year career, all of them starts.

The Raiders drafted Miller 15th overall in 2018, the first selection of head coach Jon Gruden's second stint with the franchise. Miller is the first member of his draft class to receive a contract extension. NFL draft picks are eligible for extensions after three years in the league.