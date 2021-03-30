KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs filled another hole in their offensive line Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with center Austin Blythe, a source told ESPN.

Blythe, 28, started at center for each of the past three seasons for the Los Angeles Rams. Austin Reiter, the Chiefs' starting center in each of the past two seasons, is an unrestricted free agent.

The Chiefs have signed free-agent guards Joe Thuney and Kyle Long and re-signed tackle Mike Remmers. They also expect the returns of guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and tackle Lucas Niang after both players opted out of the 2020 season.

The Chiefs could have five different starting offensive linemen next season from last season's opener. They released tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, and Reiter and guard Kelechi Osemele are free agents.

Guard Andrew Wylie returns, but he might have been pushed down the depth chart by the recent additions.