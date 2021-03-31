TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Red River Rivalry is coming to Arizona Cardinals' quarterbacks room.

Colt McCoy, the former Texas standout, signed a one-year contract with Arizona, where he will back up former Oklahoma star Kyler Murray, the team announced Tuesday night.

The Cardinals let quarterback Brett Hundley, who backed up Murray in 2019 and was the team's third-string quarterback in 2020, walk in free agency, leaving the team with former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler as Murray's backup.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury, a former standout quarterback at Texas Tech before becoming the Red Raiders' head coach from 2013 to 2018, had thrown his support behind Streveler as his choice to be Murray's back-up multiple times last season.

McCoy could fill Hundley's role as the veteran presence in the Cardinals' quarterbacks room while being inactive all season.

McCoy has played for four teams in his 11-year NFL career, most recently spending the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He played in four games with two starts last season, while throwing for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

McCoy also played for the Washington Football Team from 2014 to 2019, the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 and the Cleveland Browns from 2010 to 2012.

A third-round pick of the Browns in 2010, McCoy has been a backup for the majority of his career. He started 21 games in his first two seasons, including 13 in 2011 with the Browns but has started just nine games while playing in 23 in the last nine seasons.