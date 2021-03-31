        <
          Sources: Chicago Bears voted against 17-game season

          1:12 PM ET
          • Seth WickershamESPN Senior Writer
          An expanded regular season has been a goal of NFL team owners for years, but Tuesday's vote, which approved a 17th game, wasn't unanimous among owners.

          Bears chairman George H. McCaskey voted against the measure, according to four sources who were on the videoconference.

          The Bears didn't immediately return a call from ESPN.

          Tuesday's vote was long-awaited and was hailed as a "monumental moment in NFL history" by commissioner Roger Goodell. But it has also been a source of tension with many players, including Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, who earlier this week tweeted that it was "S--- dumb ... as hell."

          The NFL Players Association voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement in March 2020.