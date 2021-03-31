Adam Schefter goes through the different matchups of the 17th game as well as the announcement that there will be three preseason games instead of four. (1:31)

An expanded regular season has been a goal of NFL team owners for years, but Tuesday's vote, which approved a 17th game, wasn't unanimous among owners.

Bears chairman George H. McCaskey voted against the measure, according to four sources who were on the videoconference.

The Bears didn't immediately return a call from ESPN.

Tuesday's vote was long-awaited and was hailed as a "monumental moment in NFL history" by commissioner Roger Goodell. But it has also been a source of tension with many players, including Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, who earlier this week tweeted that it was "S--- dumb ... as hell."

The NFL Players Association voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement in March 2020.