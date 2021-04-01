Dan Orlovsky predicts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go undefeated, which leads to friendly wager with Domonique Foxworth. (2:15)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Thursday that quarterback Tom Brady is progressing "very well" in his recovery from offseason knee surgery, described as a "minor surgical procedure."

He did not, however, provide a timetable on his recovery.

"I talked to him last week," Licht said. "I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."

A source close to the situation told ESPN that this was not a recent injury and that Brady had been planning the procedure for months and it was not a surprise.

It's not clear at this point whether Brady will take part in any offseason workouts -- should there be any -- although coach Bruce Arians said previously that he didn't think Brady necessarily needed them. When asked about the procedure in late February, Arians said Brady could be ready for 7-on-7 work by June.

Brady was seen last month in an Instagram video posted by friend Dave Grutman throwing a football to David Beckham on the beach. Brady was wearing his usual left knee sleeve in the video.