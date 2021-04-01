        <
        >

          Watch out for Tom Brady -- and the entire internet -- on April Fools' Day

          5:06 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Beware of everything you read on April 1.

          Yes, there are obvious jokes. Like Tom Brady, on Opening Day of baseball season, becoming "the first player/coach/owner in MLB history." (You know he totally would, if he could, right?)

          But as you're scrolling, don't believe anything you read, or watch. Because it wasn't just Brady: Did Michael Strahan really remove the gap in his teeth?

          And Mina Kimes got pranked by her very own colleagues.

          There's everything from a new jersey design -- not so terrible! -- to the use of drones at the US Open -- also not so terrible an idea!

          In the end, it was a tough day to differentiate the real news from the stunts: