Watch out for Tom Brady -- and the entire internet -- on April Fools' Day

Beware of everything you read on April 1.

Yes, there are obvious jokes. Like Tom Brady, on Opening Day of baseball season, becoming "the first player/coach/owner in MLB history." (You know he totally would, if he could, right?)

With opening day today, excited to announce we're bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

But as you're scrolling, don't believe anything you read, or watch. Because it wasn't just Brady: Did Michael Strahan really remove the gap in his teeth?

And Mina Kimes got pranked by her very own colleagues.

Some Highly Questionable Hijinks... pic.twitter.com/dJkfVzTGWW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2021

There's everything from a new jersey design -- not so terrible! -- to the use of drones at the US Open -- also not so terrible an idea!

In the end, it was a tough day to differentiate the real news from the stunts:

Next chapter... thanks to the faithful for all the support! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/AlkXlRe3J9 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 1, 2021

Today seems like a good day to give you a sneak peek of our future City Edition jerseys 👀🔥🎸 pic.twitter.com/B4mfCD7qIS — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 1, 2021

NEWS: Cameron Indoor Stadium will be replaced by a much larger, retractable-roof indoor/outdoor stadium that will offer revolutionary airflow when the dome is open. Construction is already underway. pic.twitter.com/bo0nsFjR6X — Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 1, 2021

BREAKING: The US Open to test the use of drone technology to deliver player towels at 2021 tournament. pic.twitter.com/4Asf4wuiap — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2021