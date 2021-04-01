The Atlanta Falcons are heading back to London.

The organization announced it will serve as the home team for one of the NFL's International Series games at Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, with a date and opponent to be determined when the league releases its schedule in May.

The NFL did not have International Series games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this marks another potential return to how the league operated prior to the pandemic.

The game will be a non-divisional game, which means either the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team will be Atlanta's opponent overseas.

The last time the Falcons played in London was in 2014 at Wembley Stadium; they lost that game to the Lions, 22-21, on a Matt Prater field goal as time expired, blowing a 21-point halftime lead.

Both Matt Ryan and Julio Jones were on that 2014 team -- Ryan threw for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Detroit and Jones had four catches for 58 yards.

The Falcons said in a release that final scheduling of the game will be subject to COVID-19 as well as restrictions to travel and fans in the stands.