LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has ended any suspense over who will call the team's offensive plays in 2021.

The former NFL Coach of the Year confirmed on Friday that he will handle playcalling duties after temporarily ceding the responsibility to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor for a time last season.

"I'm going to be the one calling the plays this year, and so I know that you'll probably be asking that, so we can just let you know that from the front end," Nagy said on a Zoom call.

Last year, the Bears struggled to find any rhythm on offense until a late-season three-game winning streak lifted Chicago to a wild-card playoff berth. The Bears finished the 2020 season ranked near the bottom in most offensive statistical categories.

However, Nagy expressed enthusiasm over Chicago's acquisition of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who is the team's new starter after former second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky signed with Buffalo in free agency. Veteran Nick Foles is penciled in as Chicago's No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.

"Some things will be a little bit different [on offense]," Nagy said. "There's going to be some things that Andy likes that Mitch and Nick hated, and vice versa. But we're going to work together to figure out what that is. So you know, as a personnel department, as Ryan Pace as the GM, myself as the head coach and a coaching staff, when we collectively came together and said, hey, when you go through free agency and you look at everybody that's available, it was really a consensus for us to get Andy in here and move forward as the starting quarterback."