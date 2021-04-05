Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday following a family violence assault charge, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said the charge stems from an incident on Friday when Gladney allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old woman.

"We are aware of Jeff's arrest and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement Monday. "We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment."

Gladney, 24, was a first-round draft pick out of TCU in 2020 and started 15 games for Minnesota last season.