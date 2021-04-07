FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys continue to remake their special teams, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran punter Bryan Anger, a source confirmed.

The Cowboys signed long-snapper Jake McQuaide in free agency over retaining veteran L.P. Ladouceur for a 17th season and released punter Chris Jones, who played in just eight games in 2020 before undergoing core-muscle surgery.

Anger, 32, was released by the Houston Texans last month. He averaged 46.4 yards per punt with a 41.8-yard net average in 2020. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has averaged 46.2 yards per punt with a 42.1-yard net average for his career.

After Jones' season ended, the Cowboys used Hunter Niswander for eight games. He averaged 47.2 yards per punt and had a 42-yard net average. Of his 26 punts, 10 were downed inside the 20.

Anger becomes the ninth free agent the Cowboys have added this offseason, joining McQuaide, safeties Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse, pass-rusher Tarell Basham, defensive linemen Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban, and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. Because he was released by Houston, Anger does not count toward the compensatory-pick formula.

NFL Network first reported on the agreement with Anger.