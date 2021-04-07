SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Because of a scheduling conflict with another prominent pro day, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were unable to attend Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields' first pro day on March 30. Now, as Shanahan and Lynch hoped and expected, they will get another chance.

Ohio State is slated to have a second pro day on April 14, providing another opportunity for teams, including the Niners, to see Fields in person, a source told ESPN. The Athletic first reported that Fields, who is in the conversation for the 49ers with the No. 3 overall pick, will be participating in the second pro day.

Shanahan and Lynch did not see Fields' first pro day because they were in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, watching quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the Crimson Tide's group of NFL prospects. That was Jones' second pro day after participating in one earlier in March.

Although assistant general manager Adam Peters, college scouting director Ethan Waugh and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello represented the Niners in Columbus for Fields' first pro day, Shanahan indicated there would be a second opportunity for him to see Fields in person and that the details were being worked out.

"Alabama has already had one, this is their second one. And just talking with Fields' agent and everything, we'll get another one from him, too," Shanahan said on March 29. "So we'll be able to see him, so that kind of made it an easy decision."

Fields is one of the quarterbacks thought to be under consideration for the 49ers' pick at No. 3 in this year's NFL draft, along with the likes of Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

At his first pro day, Fields put on an impressive performance, running the 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 4.44 seconds and delivering accurate strikes on multiple deep throws.

"I think overall, I had a solid day," Fields told reporters after that first workout. "Of course, as I think everybody knows, my goal in that 40-yard dash was to be at least in the 4.3s, so of course I'm kind of mad about that. But, you know, other than that, I thought I threw pretty well. I thought I just had a few missed throws but that happens. Not everybody is going to be perfect."