North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has scheduled a second pro day on April 19, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Lance held his first pro day in front of 30 NFL teams on March 12. Lance completed 58 of his 66 attempts during the workout, but didn't participate in the other drills.

Lance is not the only quarterback prospect holding a second pro day. Justin Fields will work out for NFL teams during Ohio State's second pro day on Wednesday. Fields' second pro day was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN.

Lance is one of the quarterbacks thought to be under consideration by the San Francisco 49ers' at No. 3, along with Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones.

The NFL draft will be held April 29-May 1.