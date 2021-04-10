Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is considered an intriguing Day 2 option for teams out of reach of the top quarterbacks in April's draft.

"There's upside there," said one longtime NFC scout. "If anything I would have liked to see him let loose a little more."

And teams are doing their research on the four-year starter. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher tells ESPN that he's had extensive talks with about 10-to-15 teams about Mond. Those teams value his experience, ability to lead and win games, Fisher said. Mond helped A&M win 32 games on his way to a school-record 9,661 passing yards with 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Experience could be especially important to teams who saw Mitch Trubisky and Dwayne Haskins struggle after starting one season in college.

"He does all of the things you need to judge a first-round player," said Fisher, who has coached Mond since 2018. "He helped change the culture -- winning more games, taking a stand, showing he's a guy who can fight through adversity, took criticism, eliminated any distractions and continued to get better."

Scouts say Mond has plenty of arm and athleticism but probably looked for the check down too often. They believe he can go vertical and play less conservative. Fisher said Mond's biggest area for improvement is timing on intermediate throws, but he's come a long way there. Fisher adds he gave Mond all the responsibility a quarterback could handle, from setting protections to audibles to deciphering third and fourth reads post-snap.

As a senior, Mond completed 188-of-297 passes (63.3 percent) for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. Mond, Florida's Kyle Trask and Stanford's Davis Mills are part of the second tier outside the five surefire first-round quarterbacks.

"He's vastly improved every year," Fisher said. "Look at the body of work, the competition he's played against. He really worked his mechanics, has done a great job with his body, his core footwork and balance - that allows him to be so much more efficient. He studies the game, learns very well - an intelligent young man, understands concepts and attacks coverage. He started having fun with it once he grabbed a hold of the offense, where he was the first one on the plane breaking down film with me after a game."