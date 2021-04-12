Marcus Spears wouldn't trade Odell Beckham Jr., but he cites OBJ's injury concerns as why the Browns could consider it. (0:53)

The Cleveland Browns are progressing in talks on a deal with free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, and there is optimism that an agreement could be completed soon, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Clowney visited with the Browns last month, sources told ESPN, but left Cleveland without a deal. The No. 1 overall draft pick of 2014 reportedly was set to travel to Cleveland again Monday.

The Browns also pursued Clowney last offseason, but the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly rejected Cleveland's multiyear contract offer and ultimately signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney, 28, struggled in 2020 with Tennessee, finishing with 19 tackles and zero sacks in eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November. He had surgery in December and is expected to be at full health for the start of the 2021 season.

The Browns would mark the fourth team in as many seasons for Clowney, who spent his first five seasons with the Texans before playing for the Seahawks in 2019. He would join a Browns pass-rushing corps that features All-Pro Myles Garrett and newly acquired Takkarist McKinley.

Clowney has 255 tackles (75 for a loss), 86 quarterback hits and 32 sacks in his seven seasons. Over his career, he has dealt with various knee injuries, in addition to groin, elbow, back and Lisfranc injuries.