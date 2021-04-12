The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired one of quarterback Joe Burrow's former college teammates.

Former Washington tight end Thaddeus Moss was claimed and awarded to the Bengals, the team announced Monday. Moss, who was an undrafted free agent in 2020, spent the entire season on Washington's injured reserve list with a foot injury that was discovered at the 2020 scouting combine.

Moss and Burrow were teammates at LSU, a run that culminated with an undefeated season in 2019 and a College Football Playoff championship. In 12 games that year, Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Moss, the former son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, is one of five tight ends currently on the team's roster. There's also a chance the Bengals could add another one of Moss and Burrow's former LSU teammates in the upcoming draft. ESPN's Todd McShay currently has the Bengals projected to take former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick.

"I wouldn't mind going back with Joe," Chase said at LSU's Pro Day in March.