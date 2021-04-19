Jeff Darlington assesses the chances of Buccaneers GM Jason Licht looking for Tom Brady's successor in this month's NFL draft. (1:12)

The most important position in sports is a tough one to get right, and teams try anything they can to find the right quarterback.

We'll leave the scouting and evaluating to the experts, but with a new crop of quarterbacks about to join the NFL through the draft (April 29-May 1 on ESPN/ESPN App), it got us thinking:

Where do NFL quarterbacks come from?

Using Pro Football Reference's database of quarterbacks, we sorted through the 721 quarterbacks who made their debuts during the Super Bowl era (since 1966). We assigned where a quarterback "came from" as the state in which each played his last year of high school. We counted only the quarterbacks who played in at least one game. From there we crunched the data to find out all we could about the United States of quarterbacks.

Below is our complete list of the 721 NFL quarterbacks, divided up by state with their high school and NFL teams (Hall of Famers are in bold). Scan through all 43 states (and D.C.), or click here to jump ahead to your state.

(Sorry, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, Alaska, Rhode Island, Delaware and Maine, you didn't make the list because we're still waiting on an NFL quarterback from your state.)

Alabama (18 QBs)

Games: 1,039 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 1

A.J. McCarron, St. Paul's Episcopal, (Bengals, Raiders, Texans)

Brodie Croyle, Westbrook Christian, (Chiefs)

Dameyune Craig, Mattie T. Blount, (Panthers)

Devlin Hodges, Mortimer Jordan, (Steelers)

Dieter Brock, Jones Valley, (Rams)

JaMarcus Russell, Lillie B. Williamson, (Raiders)

Jameis Winston, Hueytown, (Bucs, Saints)

Jeff Rutledge, Banks, (Rams, Giants, Washington)

Ken Stabler, Foley, (Raiders, Oilers, Saints)

Nick Mullens, Spain Park, (49ers)

Parnell Dickinson, Brighton, (Bucs)

Pat Sullivan, John Carroll, (Falcons)

Peter Tom Willis, Mortimer Jordan, (Bears)

Philip Rivers, Athens, (Chargers, Colts)

Richard Todd, Davidson, (Jets, Saints)

Scott Hunter, C.F. Vigor, (Packers, Bills, Falcons, Lions)

Tarvaris Jackson, Sidney Lanier, (Vikings, Seahawks)

Tee Martin, Williamson, (Steelers, Raiders)

Arkansas (5)

Games: 64 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Brandon Allen, Fayetteville, (Broncos, Bengals)

Jon Brittenum, Brinkley, (Chargers)

Mike Cherry, Arkansas, (Giants)

Ronnie Lee South, Russellville, (Saints)

Scott Bull, Jonesboro, (49ers)

Arizona (19)

Games: 657 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bill Demory, Cortez, (Jets)

Brett Hundley, Chandler, (Packers, Cardinals)

Dan Manucci, McClintock, (Bills)

Danny White, Westwood, (Cowboys)

Jeff Lewis, Horizon, (Broncos, Panthers)

Jeff Tuel, Salpointe Catholic, (Bills)

Joe Germaine, Mountain View, (Rams)

John Beck, Mountain View, (Dolphins, Ravens, Texans, Washington)

Kyle Allen, Desert Mountain, (Panthers, Washington)

Max Hall, Mountain View, (Cardinals)

Mike Hold, Corona del Sol, (Bucs)

Mike Pagel, Washington, (Colts, Browns, Rams)

Rick Neuheisel, McClintock, (Chargers)

Ryan Finley, Paradise Valley, (Bengals)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Highland, (Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Bucs, Dolphins)

Sean Renfree, Notre Dame Prep, (Falcons)

Tim Rattay, Phoenix Christian, (49ers, Bucs, Cardinals)

Travis Brown, Moon Valley, (Seahawks, Bills)

Wayne Clark, Buckeye Union, (Chargers, Bengals, Chiefs)

California (141)

Games: 6,944 | Super Bowl starts: 25 | SB wins: 14 | Hall of Famers: 3

Aaron Rodgers, Pleasant Valley, (Packers)

Akili Smith, Abraham Lincoln, (Bengals)

Alex Espinoza, St. Paul, (Chiefs)

Alex Smith, Helix, (49ers, Chiefs, Washington)

Babe Laufenberg, Crespi Carmelite, (Saints, Chargers, Cowboys)

Ben Bennett, Peterson, (Bengals)

Bernard Quarles, Thomas Jefferson, (Rams)

Bill Kenney, San Clemente, (Chiefs)

Billy Volek, Clovis West, (Titans, Chargers)

Bob Gagliano, Herbert Hoover, (Chiefs, 49ers, Lions, Chargers)

Bob Lee, Lowell, (Vikings, Falcons, Vikings, Rams)

Bradlee Van Pelt, San Marcos, (Broncos)

Brian Sipe, Grossmont, (Browns)

Bruce Lemmerman, Westchester, (Falcons)

Bryan Clark, Los Altos, (Bengals)

Carlos Brown, Riverdale, (Packers)

Carson Palmer, Santa Margarita, (Bengals, Raiders, Cardinals)

Chad Hutchinson, Torrey Pines, (Cowboys, Bears)

Cody Kessler, Centennial, (Browns, Jaguars)

Colin Kaepernick, Pitman, (49ers)

Craig Penrose, Woodland, (Broncos)

Craig Whelihan, Santa Teresa, (Chargers)

Dan Fouts, St. Ignatius, (Chargers)

Dan McGwire, Claremont, (Seahawks, Dolphins)

Dan Pastorini, Bellarmine Prep, (Oilers, Raiders, Rams, Eagles)

Dave Barr, Concord, (Rams)

Dave Lewis, Clovis, (Bengals)

Dave Wilson, Katella, (Saints)

David Carr, Stockdale, (Texans, Panthers, Giants, 49ers)

David Fales, Palma, (Bears, Dolphins, Jets)

Dennis Dixon, San Leandro, (Steelers; Ravens, Cardinals)

Dennis Morrison, El Rancho, (49ers)

Dennis Shaw, Damien, (Bills, Rams)

Dennis Sproul, Los Altos, (Packers)

Derek Carr, Bakersfield Christian, (Raiders)

Don Horn, Gardena, (Packers, Broncos, Browns, Chargers)

Don Milan, Santa Ynez, (Packers)

Doug Gaynor, Roosevelt, (Bengals)

Ed Blount, Blair, (49ers)

Ed Luther, St. Paul, (Chargers)

Eric Hipple, Earl Warren, (Lions)

Erik Kramer, John Burroughs, (Falcons, Lions, Bears, Chargers)

Frank Seurer, Edison, (Chiefs)

Gale Gilbert, Red Bluff, (Seahawks, Bills, Chargers)

Gary Beban, Sequoia, (Washington)

Gino Torretta, Pinole Valley, (Vikings, Seahawks)

Greg Barton, R.A. Millikan, (Lions)

Guy Benjamin, James Monroe, (Dolphins, Saints, 49ers)

J.P. Losman, Venice, (Bills, Raiders, Dolphins)

J.T. O'Sullivan, Jesuit, (Packers, Lions, 49ers, Bengals)

Jack Trudeau, Granada, (Colts, Jets, Panthers)

Jamie Martin, Arroyo Grande, (Rams, Jaguars, Rams, Saints)

Jared Goff, Marin Catholic, (Rams)

Jay Schroeder, Pacific Palisades, (Washington, Raiders, Bengals, Cardinals)

Jay Walker, University, (Vikings)

Jeff Carlson, Pacifica, (Bucs, Patriots)

Jeff Garcia, Gilroy, (49ers, Browns, Lions, Eagles, Bucs, Eagles)

Jeff Tuel, Clovis West, (Bills)

Jeff Van Raaphorst, Grossmont, (Falcons)

Jesse Freitas Jr., Junipero Serra, (Chargers)

Jim Harbaugh, Palo Alto, (Bears, Colts, Ravens, Chargers)

Jim Plunkett, James Lick, (Patriots, 49ers, Raiders)

Jim Zorn, Richard Gahr, (Seahawks, Packers, Bucs)

Jimmy Clausen, Oaks Christian, (Panthers, Bears, Ravens)

Joe Kapp, William S. Hart, (Vikings, Patriots)

John Elway, Granada Hills Charter, (Broncos)

John Huarte, Mater Dei, (Patriots, Eagles, Chiefs, Bears)

John Sciarra, Bishop Amat, (Eagles)

Jordan Palmer, Mission Viejo, (Bengals, Jaguars, Titans)

Josh Allen, Firebaugh, (Bills)

Josh Johnson, Oakland Technical, (Bucs, Browns, Bengals, 49ers, Washington)

Josh Rosen, St. John Bosco, (Cardinals, Dolphins)

Ken Dorsey, Miramonte, (49ers, Browns)

Ken O'Brien, Jesuit, (Jets, Eagles)

Kevin O'Connell, La Costa Canyon, (Patriots)

Kevin Sweeney, Bullard, (Cowboys)

Kyle Boller, William S. Hart, (Ravens, Rams, Raiders)

Mark Brunell, St. Joseph, (Packers, Jaguars, Washington, Saints, Jets)

Mark Malone, Valley, (Steelers, Chargers, Jets)

Mark Sanchez, Mission Viejo, (Jets, Eagles, Cowboys, Washington)

Matt Barkley, Mater Dei, (Eagles, Bears, Bills)

Matt Cassel, Chatsworth, (Patriots, Chiefs, Vikings, Bills, Cowboys, Titans, Lions)

Matt Gutierrez, De La Salle, (Patriots, Chiefs)

Matt Kofler, Patrick Henry, (Bills, Colts)

Matt Leinart, Mater Dei, (Cardinals, Texans, Raiders)

Matt Moore, William S. Hart, (Panthers, Dolphins, Chiefs)

Matt Stevens, Fountain Valley, (Chiefs)

Max Choboian, Tulare Union, (Broncos)

Mike Ernst, Pius X, (Broncos)

Mike Hohensee, John A. Rowland, (Bears)

Mike Machurek, Madison, (Lions)

Mike Moroski, Novato, (Falcons, Oilers, 49ers)

Mike Norseth, La Crescenta Valley, (Bengals)

Mike Nott, Analy, (Chiefs)

Mike Rae, Lakewood, (Raiders, Bucs)

Moses Moreno, Castle Park, (Bears, Chargers)

Nate Sudfeld, Modesto Christian, (Eagles)

Pat Barnes, Trabuco Hills, (49ers)

Pat Haden, Bishop Amat, (Rams)

Paul McDonald, Bishop Amat, (Browns, Cowboys)

Perry Klein, Carson, (Falcons)

Randall Cunningham, Santa Barbara, (Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Ravens)

Randy Fasani, Del Oro, (Panthers)

Rich Campbell, Santa Teresa, (Packers)

Ricky Turner, Compton, (Colts)

Rob Hertel, Los Altos, (Bengals)

Rob Johnson, El Toro, (Jaguars, Bills, Bucs, Raiders, Washington)

Rudy Carpenter, Westlake, (Bucs)

Ryan Griffin, Chaminade, (Saints, Bucs)

Ryan Lindley, El Capitan, (Cardinals, Chargers, Colts)

Sam Adkins, Grover Cleveland, (Seahawks)

Sam Darnold, San Clemente, (Jets)

Scott Covington, Dana Hills, (Bengals, Rams)

Sean Mannion, Foothill, (Rams, Vikings)

Sean Salisbury, Orange Glen, (Colts, Vikings, Chargers)

Seneca Wallace, Cordova, (Seahawks, Browns, Packers)

Steve Bartkowski, Buchser, (Falcons, Rams)

Steve Beuerlein, Servite, (Raiders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, Panthers, Broncos)

Steve DeBerg, Savanna, (49ers, Broncos, Bucs, Chiefs, Bucs, Dolphins, Falcons)

Steve Myer, West Covina, (Seahawks)

Steve Stenstrom, El Toro, (Bears, Chargers)

Terry Nugent, Elk Grove, (Colts)

Todd Hons, West, (Lions)

Todd Husak, St. John Bosco, (Washington)

Todd Marinovich, Capistrano Valley, (Raiders)

Tom Brady, Junipero Serra, (Patriots, Bucs)

Tom Brandstater, Turlock, (Rams)

Tom Kennedy, Pasadena, (Giants)

Tom Ramsey, John F. Kennedy, (Patriots, Colts)

Tony Adams, Ramona, (Chiefs, Vikings)

Tony Banks, Herbert Hoover, (Rams, Ravens, Washington, Texans)

Tony Eason, Delta, (Patriots, Jets)

Tony Graziani, Thomas Downey, (Falcons)

Trent Dilfer, Aptos, (Bucs, Ravens, Seahawks, Browns, 49ers)

Trent Edwards, Los Gatos, (Bills, Jaguars, Eagles)

Troy Taylor, Cordova, (Jets)

Turk Schonert, Servite, (Bengals, Falcons)

Tyler Bray, Kingsburg, (Chiefs, Bears)

Vince Ferragamo, Phineas Banning, (Rams, Bills, Packers)

Virgil Carter, Folsom, (Bears, Bengals, Chargers)

Warren Moon, Alexander Hamilton, (Oilers, Vikings, Seahawks, Chiefs)

Colorado (8)

Games: 79 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Andrew Walter, Grand Junction, (Raiders)

Bill Musgrave, Grand Junction, (49ers, Broncos)

Cliff Olander, Arvada, (Chargers)

Clint Longley, Littleton, (Cowboys, Chargers)

Jeff Knapple, Fairview, (Broncos)

Loren Snyder, Thornton, (Cowboys)

Mark Miller, Grand Junction, (Bills)

Mike Boryla, Regis, (Eagles, Bucs)

Connecticut (7)

Games: 229 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 1

Dan Orlovsky, Shelton, (Lions, Texans, Colts, Bucs)

Jim Crocicchia, Holy Cross, (Giants)

Sandy Osiecki, Ansonia, (Chiefs)

Steve Young, Greenwich, (Bucs, 49ers)

Tim Boyle, Xavier, (Packers)

Tim Riordan, New London, (Saints)

Todd Philcox, Norwalk, (Bengals, Browns, Chargers)

Washington D.C. (3)

Games: 229 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 1

Byron Leftwich, Howard D. Woodson, (Jaguars, Falcons, Steelers, Bucs)

Kevin Hogan, Gonzaga College, (Browns)

Scotty Glacken, St. John's College, (Broncos)

Florida (39)

Games: 1,100 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

B.J. Daniels, Lincoln, (Seahawks, Texans)

Benny Russell, Jay, (Bills)

Bill Cappleman, Dunedin, (Vikings, Lions)

Blake Bortles, Oviedo, (Jaguars, Rams)

Brian Griese, Christopher Columbus, (Broncos, Dolphins, Bucs, Bears)

Browning Nagle, Pinellas Park, (Jets, Colts, Falcons)

Casey Weldon, North Florida Christian, (Bucs, Washington)

Craig Erickson, Cardinal Newman, (Bucs, Colts, Dolphins)

Danny Kanell, Westminster Academy, (Giants, Falcons, Broncos)

Danny Wuerffel, Fort Walton Beach, (Saints, Packers, Bears, Washington)

Daunte Culpepper, Vanguard, (Vikings, Dolphins, Raiders, Lions)

Dean May, Chamberlain, (Eagles, Broncos)

Dominique Davis, Kathleen, (Falcons)

Doug Hudson, Gulf Breeze, (Chiefs)

Doug Johnson, F.W. Buchholz, (Falcons, Titans)

Eric Kresser, Palm Beach Gardens, (Bengals)

Gary Huff, Leto, (Bears, Bucs)

Geno Smith, Miramar, (Jets, Giants, Chargers, Seahawks)

Jacoby Brissett, Dwyer, (Patriots, Colts)

Jake Rudock, St. Thomas Aquinas, (Lions)

Jeff Blake, Seminole, (Jets, Bengals, Saints, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears)

Jeff Driskel, Oviedo, (Bengals, Lions, Broncos)

John Reaves, T.R. Robinson, (Eagles, Bengals, Oilers, Bucs)

Kay Stephenson, Pensacola, (Chargers, Bills)

Kerwin Bell, Lafayette, (Colts)

Kim Hammond, Melbourne, (Dolphins, Patriots)

Lamar Jackson, Boynton Beach, (Ravens)

Nathan Peterman, Bartram Trail, (Bills, Raiders)

Paxton Lynch, Trinity Christian, (Broncos)

Pete Gonzalez, Coral Park, (Steelers)

Quinn Gray, Dillard, (Jaguars, Chiefs)

Rohan Davey, Hialeah-Miami Lakes, (Patriots)

Rusty Smith, Sandalwood, (Titans)

Shaun King, Gibbs, (Bucs, Cardinals)

Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Northwestern, (Vikings, Saints, Panthers)

Thaddeus Lewis, Hialeah-Miami Lakes, (Browns, Bills, Texans)

Tim Tebow, Allen D. Nease, (Broncos, Jets)

Tony Robinson, Leon, (Washington)

Trevor Siemian, Olympia, (Broncos, Jets)

Georgia (17)

Games: 571 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bobby Scott, Rossville, (Saints)

Cam Newton, Westlake, (Panthers, Patriots)

Charlie Whitehurst, Chattahoochee, (Chargers, Seahawks, Titans, Colts, Browns)

Connor Shaw, Flowery Branch, (Browns)

David Whitehurst, Walker, (Packers)

Deshaun Watson, Gainesville, (Texans)

Dewey Warren, Herschel V. Jenkins, (Bengals)

Eric Zeier, Marietta, (Browns, Ravens, Bucs)

Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta, (Steelers)

Larry Rakestraw, West Fulton, (Bears)

Matt Robinson, North Springs, (Jets, Broncos, Bills)

Mike Kelley, Westside, (Chargers)

Quincy Carter, Southwest DeKalb, (Cowboys, Jets)

Sam Wyche, North Fulton, (Bengals, Washington, Lions, Cardinals)

T.J. Yates, Pope, (Texans, Falcons, Dolphins)

Taylor Heinicke, Collins Hill, (Texans, Panthers, Washington)

Zach Mettenberger, Oconee County, (Titans)

Hawaii (2)

Games: 74 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Marcus Mariota, St. Louis, (Titans, Raiders)

Tua Tagovailoa, St. Louis, (Dolphins)

Iowa (6)

Games: 74 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Kurt Warner, Regis, (Rams, Giants, Cardinals)

Kyle Orton, Southeast Polk, (Bears, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills)

Larry Lawrence, Thomas Jefferson, (Raiders, Bucs)

Sage Rosenfels, Maquoketa, (Dolphins, Texans, Giants)

Scott Woolf, West Branch, (Raiders)

T.J. Rubley, West, (Rams, Packers)

Idaho (6)

Games: 346 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Brent Pease, Mountain Home, (Oilers)

Cody Pickett, Caldwell, (49ers)

David Archer, Soda Springs, (Falcons, Washington, Chargers)

Jake Plummer, Capital, (Cardinals, Broncos)

John Friesz, Couer d'Alene, (Chargers, Washington, Seahawks, Patriots)

Taysom Hill, Highland, (Saints)

Illinois (23)

Games: 1,077 | Super Bowl starts: 3 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Alex Tanney, Lexington, (Chiefs, Titans, Giants)

Brett Basanez, St. Viator, (Panthers)

Chris Streveler, Marian Central Catholic, (Cardinals)

Chuck Long, Wheaton North, (Lions, Rams)

Donovan McNabb, Mount Carmel, (Eagles, Washington, Vikings)

Gary Lane, Wood River, (Browns, Giants)

Jeff Christensen, Gibson City, (Bengals, Browns)

Jeff Francis, Prospect, (Browns)

Jim Hart, Niles West, (Rams, Washington)

Jimmy Garoppolo, Rolling Meadows, (Patriots, 49ers)

Ken Anderson, Batavia, (Bengals)

Kent Graham, Wheaton North, (Giants, Cardinals, Steelers, Washington)

Kurt Kittner, Schaumburg, (Falcons)

Larry Miller, West Chicago, (Vikings)

Mike Kafka, St. Rita of Cascia, (Eagles, Bucs)

Mike Kerrigan, Mount Carmel, (Patriots)

Mike Tomczak, Thornton Fractional North, (Bears, Packers, Browns, Steelers)

Mike Wells, Normal, (Bengals)

Paul Justin, Schaumburg, (Colts, Bengals, Rams)

Randy Wright, St. Charles, (Packers)

Rusty Lisch, Belleville West, (Rams, Bears)

Scott Tolzien, William Fremd, (49ers, Packers, Colts)

Sean Payton, Naperville Central, (Bears)

Indiana (11)

Games: 780 | Super Bowl starts: 4 | SB wins: 2 | Hall of Famers: 1

Blair Kiel, Columbus East, (Bucs, Colts, Packers)

Bob Griese Rex Mundi, (Dolphins 1967-80)

Curtis Painter, Lincoln, (Colts, Giants)

Jay Cutler, Heritage Hills, (Broncos, Bears, Dolphins)

Jeff George, Warren Central, (Colts, Falcons, Raiders, Vikings, Washington)

Mark Herrmann, Carmel, (Broncos, Colts, Chargers, Rams)

Matt Mauck, Jasper, (Titans)

Mike Phipps, Columbus North, (Browns, Bears)

Rex Grossman, Bloomington South, (Bears, Texans, Washington)

Rick Mirer, Goshen, (Seahawks, Bears, Jets, 49ers, Raiders)

Steve Bradley, Knox, (Bears)

Kansas (8)

Games: 578 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bobby Douglass, El Dorado, (Bears, Chargers, Saints, Packers)

David Jaynes, Bonner Springs, (Chiefs)

Lynn Dickey, Osawatomie, (Oilers, Packers)

Neal Jeffrey, Shawnee Mission South, (Chargers)

Rodney Peete, Shawnee Mission South, (Lions, Eagles, Washington, Raiders, Panthers)

Shaun Hill, Parsons, (Vikings, 49ers, Lions, Rams)

Steve Grogan, Ottawa, (Patriots)

Tom Owen, Turner, (49ers, Patriots)

Kentucky (7)

Games: 304 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 0

Brian Brohm, Trinity, (Bills)

Chris Redman, Male, (Ravens, Falcons)

Jared Lorenzen, Highlands, (Giants)

Jeff Brohm, Trinity, (49ers)

Phil Simms, Southern, (Giants)

Rick Norton, Flaget, (Dolphins, Packers)

Tim Couch, Leslie Co., (Browns)

Louisiana (25)

Games: 2,015 | Super Bowl starts: 14 | SB wins: 9 | Hall of Famers: 1

Alan Risher, Salmen, (Bucs, Packers)

Bert Jones, Ruston, (Colts, Rams)

Bobby Hebert, South LaFourche, (Saints, Falcons)

Brock Berlin, Evangel Christian Academy, (Dolphins, Cowboys, Rams, Lions)

Bruce Threadgill, New Iberia, (49ers)

Bubby Brister, Neville, (Steelers, Eagles, Jets, Broncos, Vikings, Chiefs)

Bucky Richardson, Broadmoor, (Oilers, Cowboys, Chiefs)

Craig Bradshaw, Southwood, (Oilers)

Craig Nall, Alexandria, (Packers, Bills, Texans, Packers)

Dak Prescott, Haughton, (Cowboys)

Dave Mays, Southern University Laboratory School, (Browns, Bills)

David Woodley, C.E. Byrd, (Dolphins, Steelers, Packers)

Doug Williams, Chaneyville, (Bucs, Washington)

Eli Manning, Isidore Newman, (Giants)

Jake Delhomme, Teurlings, (Saints, Panthers, Browns, Texans)

James Harris, Carroll, (Bills, Rams, Chargers)

Joe Ferguson, Woodlawn, (Bills, Lions, Bucs, Colts)

John Fourcade, Archbishop Shaw, (Giants, Saints)

Kordell Stewart, John Ehret, (Steelers, Bears, Ravens)

Norris Weese, Chalmette, (Broncos)

Patrick Ramsey, Ruston, (Washington, Jets, Broncos, Titans, Lions, Saints, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings)

*Peyton Manning, Isidore Newman, (Colts, Broncos)

Stan Humphries, Southwood, (Washington, Chargers)

Terry Bradshaw, Woodlawn, (Steelers)

Tom Hodson, Central Lafourche, (Patriots, Dolphins, Cowboys, Saints)

Massachusetts (11)

Games: 393 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Archie Roberts, Holyoke, (Dolphins)

Brian St. Pierre, St. John's Prep, (Steelers, Cardinals, Panthers)

Doug Flutie, Natick, (Bears, Patriots, Bills, Chargers)

Jim Del Gaizo, Revere, (Dolphins, Packers, Giants)

Joe DiVito, St. Mary's, (Broncos)

Joe Shield, Worcester Academy, (Packers)

Mark Hartsell, Brockton, (Bears)

Matt Hasselbeck, Xaverian Brothers, (Packers, Seahawks, Titans, Colts)

Shawn Halloran, Oakmont Regional, (Cardinals)

Tim Hasselbeck, Xaverian Brothers, (Eagles, Washington, Giants, Cardinals)

Todd Collins, Walpole, (Bills, Chiefs, Washington, Bears)

Maryland (8)

Games: 169 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Alan Pastrana, Annapolis, (Broncos)

Anthony Dilweg, Walt Whitman, (Packers)

Dwayne Haskins, Bullis School, (Washington)

Jeff Kemp, Winston Churchill, (Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles)

Jeff Komlo, DeMatha Catholic, (Lions, Bucs)

Jim Ward, Gaithersburg, (Colts, Eagles)

Kevin Thompson, Damascus, (Browns)

Mark Manges, Fort Hill, (Cardinals)

Michigan (12)

Games: 431 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Cooper Rush, Lansing Catholic, (Cowboys)

Craig Krenzel, Henry Ford II, (Bears)

Dave Walter, Meridian, (Bengals)

Drew Henson, Brighton, (Cowboys, Lions)

Drew Stanton, Harrison, (Lions, Colts, Cardinals)

Gary Danielson, Divine Child, (Lions, Browns)

Gary Hogeboom, Northview, (Cowboys, Colts, Cardinals)

George Wilson, Sacred Heart, (Dolphins)

Jim Miller, Kettering, (Steelers, Bears)

Jim Sorgi, Fraser, (Colts)

Kirk Cousins, Holland Christian, (Washington, Vikings)

Tony Dungy, Parkside, (Steelers, 49ers)

Minnesota (7)

Games: 160 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Chris Weinke, Cretin-Derham Hall, (Panthers, 49ers)

Cory Sauter, Hutchinson, (Bears)

Dean Carlson, Rushford, (Chiefs)

Mark Reed, Moorhead, (Colts)

Ron Meyer, Wells, (Steelers)

Steve Walsh, Cretin-Derham Hall, (Cowboys, Saints, Bears, Rams, Bucs, Colts)

Todd Bouman, Russell Tyler-Ruthton, (Vikings, Saints, Rams, Jaguars)

Missouri (6)

Games: 275 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Blaine Gabbert, Parkway West, (Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Titans, Bucs)

Drew Lock, Lee's Summitt, (Broncos)

Josh Freeman, Grandview, (Bucs, Vikings, Colts)

Mike Loyd, Joplin Memorial, (Cardinals)

Steve Pisarkiewicz, McCluer, (Cardinals, Packers)

Trent Green, St. John Vianney, (Washington, Rams, Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams)

Mississippi (11)

Games: 802 | Super Bowl starts: 3 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 1

Archie Manning, Drew, (Saints, Oilers, Vikings)

Austin Davis, West Lauderdale, (Rams, Browns, Seahawks)

Brett Favre, Hancock North Central, (Falcons, Packers, Jets, Vikings)

Cleo Lemon, Greenwood, (Dolphins, Jaguars)

Gardner Minshew, Brandon, (Jaguars)

Jarious Jackson, Tupelo, (Broncos)

Jason Campbell, Taylorsville, (Washington, Raiders, Bears, Browns, Bengals)

Reggie Collier, D'Iberville, (Cowboys, Steelers)

Shane Matthews, Pascagoula, (Bears, Washington, Bills)

Steve McNair, Mount Olive, (Oilers/Titans, Ravens)

Willie Totten, J.Z. George, (Bills)

Montana (2)

Games: 74 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Brock Osweiler, Flathead, (Broncos, Texans, Dolphins)

Ryan Leaf, C.M. Russell, (Chargers, Cowboys)

North Carolina (15)

Games: 551 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 0

Al Woodall, Erwin, (Jets)

Anthony Wright, West Craven, (Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals, Giants)

Brad Johnson, Charles D. Owen, (Vikings, Washington, Bucs, Cowboys)

Daniel Jones, Charlotte Latin, (Giants)

David Garrard, Southern, (Jaguars)

Heath Shuler, Swain Co., (Washington, Saints)

John Walton, P.W. Moore, (Eagles)

Johnny Evans, T. Wingate Andrews, (Browns)

Leo Hart, Grainger, (Falcons, Bills)

Mike Elkins, Grimsley, (Chiefs)

Rick Arrington, Myers Park, (Eagles)

Terry Luck, Massey Hill, (Browns)

Tory Woodbury, Glenn, (Jets)

Vince Evans, Ben L. Smith, (Bears, Raiders)

Will Grier, Davidson Day, (Panthers)

North Dakota (3)

Games: 96 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Brooks Bollinger, Central, (Jets, Vikings, Cowboys)

Carson Wentz, Bismarck Century, (Eagles)

Randy Hedberg, Parshall, (Bucs)

Nebraska (3)

Games: 145 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Ed Burns, Archbishop Rummel, (Saints)

Kelly Stouffer, Rushville, (Seahawks)

Marlin Briscoe, Omaha South, (Broncos, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Chargers, Patriots)

New Hampshire (1)

Games: 146 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Greg Landry, Nashua, (Lions, Colts, Bears)

New Jersey (17)

Games: 705 | Super Bowl starts: 4 | SB wins: 2 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bob Davis, Neptune, (Oilers, Jets, Saints)

Bob Holly, Clifton, (Washington, Falcons)

Chris Simms, Ramapo, (Bucs, Titans, Broncos)

Dave Brown, Westfield, (Giants, Cardinals)

Ed Baker, West Essex, (Oilers)

Glenn Foley, Cherry Hill-East, (Jets, Seahawks)

Joe Callahan, Holy Spirit, (Packers)

Joe Flacco, Audubon, (Ravens, Broncos, Jets)

Joe Theismann, South River, (Washington)

King Corcoran, Dickinson, (Patriots)

Mark Stevens, Passaic, (49ers)

Marty Horn, Milburn, (Eagles)

Matt Simms, Don Bosco Prep, (Jets)

Neil O'Donnell, Madison, (Steelers, Jets, Bengals, Titans)

Ray Lucas, Harrison, (Patriots, Jets, Dolphins)

Tony Sacca, Delran, (Cardinals)

Walter Briggs, Hackensack, (Jets)

New Mexico (2)

Games: 177 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Jim Everett, Eldorado, (Rams, Saints, Chargers)

Landry Jones, Artesia, (Steelers)

Nevada (3)

Games: 133 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

David Humm, Bishop Gorman, (Raiders, Bills, Colts)

Glenn Carano, Earl Wooster, (Cowboys)

Jeff Rowe, Robert McQueen, (Bengals)

New York (17)

Games: 992 | Super Bowl starts: 2 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bob Avellini, Memorial, (Bears)

Bob Bleier, St. Thomas Aquinas, (Patriots)

Bob Leahy, Lindenhurst, (Steelers)

Boomer Esiason, East Islip, (Bengals, Jets, Cardinals, Bengals)

Chad Kelly, St. Joseph's, (Broncos)

Dan Henning, St. Francis Prep, (Chargers)

Don Gault, John Adams, (Browns)

Don Majkowski, Depew, (Packers, Colts, Lions)

Ed Rubbert, Clarkstown North (Washington)

Gary Marangi, Memorial, (Bills)

Jay Fiedler, Oceanside, (Eagles, Vikings, Jaguars, Dolphins)

Jim LeClair, Archbishop Molloy, (Broncos)

John Witkowski, Lindenhurst, (Lions)

Marty Domres, Christian Brothers Academy, (Chargers, Colts, 49ers, Jets)

Mike Buck, Sayville, (Saints, Cardinals)

Ron Jaworski, Lackawanna, (Rams, Eagles, Dolphins, Chiefs)

Vinny Testaverde, Sewanhaka, (Bucs, Browns, Ravens, Jets, Cowboys, Patriots, Panthers)

Ohio (34)

Games: 1,437 | Super Bowl starts: 7 | SB wins: 4 | Hall of Famers: 1

Adrian Breen, Roger Bacon, (Bengals)

Art Schlichter, Miami Trace, (Colts)

Ben Roethlisberger, Findlay, (Steelers)

Bernie Kosar, Boardman, (Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins)

Bobby Hoying, St. Henry, (Eagles, Raiders)

Brady Quinn, Dublin Coffman, (Browns, Chiefs)

Brian Dowling, St. Ignatius, (Patriots, Packers)

Brian Hoyer, St. Ignatius, (Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, 49ers, Colts)

Brian McClure, Rootstown, (Bills)

Cardale Jones, Glenville, (Bills, Chargers)

Charlie Frye, Willard, (Browns, Seahawks, Raiders)

Charlie Green, Milton Union, (Raiders)

Cliff Stoudt, Oberlin, (Steelers, Cardinals, Dolphins)

Connor Cook, Walsh Jesuit, (Raiders)

Dave Ragone, St. Ignatius, (Texans)

DeShone Kizer, Central Catholic, (Browns, Packers)

Elvis Grbac, St. Joseph, (49ers, Chiefs, Ravens)

Greg Cook, Chillicothe, (Bengals)

Jason Garrett, University School, (Cowboys, Giants)

Joe Burrow, Athens, (Bengals)

Joe Dufek, Theodore Roosevelt, (Bills)

Larry Cipa, McNicholas, (Saints)

Mark Miller, Canton South, (Browns)

Matt Cavanaugh, Chaney, (Patriots, 49ers, Eagles, Giants)

Mitchell Trubisky, Mentor, (Bears)

Oliver Luck, St. Ignatius, (Oilers)

Pete Mikolajewski, Piqua Catholic, (Chargers)

Richard Badar, St. Stanislaus, (Steelers)

Rick Trocano, Brooklyn, (Browns)

Roger Staubach, Purcell Marian, (Cowboys)

Todd Blackledge, Hoover, (Chiefs, Steelers)

Tom Tupa, Brecksville, (Cardinals, Colts, Browns, Patriots, Jets, Bucs, Washington)

Tony Pike, Reading Community, (Panthers)

Troy Smith, Glenville, (Ravens)

Oklahoma (7)

Games: 460 | Super Bowl starts: 3 | SB wins: 3 | Hall of Famers: 1

Brandon Weeden, Edmond Santa Fe, (Browns, Cowboys, Texans, Titans)

Henry Burris, Spiro, (Packers, Bears)

Pat Ryan, Putnam City, (Jets, Eagles)

Rusty Hilger, Southeast, (Raiders, Lions, Colts, Seahawks)

Sam Bradford, Putnam City North, (Rams, Eagles, Vikings, Cardinals)

Scott Tinsley, Putnam City West, (Rams, Eagles)

Troy Aikman, Henryetta, (Cowboys)

Oregon (12)

Games: 543 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

A.J. Feeley, Ontario, (Eagles, Dolphins, Rams)

Cade McNown, West Linn, (Bears)

Chris Miller, Henry D. Sheldon, (Falcons, Rams, Broncos)

David Norrie, Jesuit, (Jets)

Derek Anderson, Scappoose, (Browns, Cardinals, Panthers, Bills)

Doug Nussmeier, Lakeridge, (Saints)

Erik Wilhelm, Lakeridge, (Bengals)

Joey Harrington, Central Catholic, (Lions, Dolphins, Falcons)

June Jones, Grant, (Falcons)

Justin Herbert, Henry D. Sheldon, (Chargers)

Kellen Clemens, Burns, (Jets, Rams, Chargers)

Neil Lomax, Lake Oswego, (Cardinals)

Pennsylvania (54)

Games: 3,079 | Super Bowl starts: 13 | SB wins: 5 | Hall of Famers: 3

Ben DiNucci, Pine-Richland, (Cowboys)

Bill Troup, Bethel Park, (Eagles, Colts, Packers)

Bob Hewko, Upper Moreland, (Bucs)

Bob Naponic, Hempfield Area, (Oilers)

Brendan Folmar, California, (Lions)

Bruce Gradkowski, Seton-La Salle, (Bucs, Rams, Browns, Raiders, Bengals, Steelers)

Chad Henne, Wilson, (Dolphins, Jaguars, Chiefs)

Charlie Batch, Steel Valley, (Lions, Steelers)

Chuck Fusina, Sto-Rox, (Bucs, Packers)

Dan Darragh, South Hills Catholic, (Bills)

Dan Marino, Central Catholic, (Dolphins)

Don Strock, Owen J. Roberts, (Dolphins, Browns, Colts)

Frank Patrick, Derry, (Packers)

Frank Reich, Cedar Crest, (Bills, Panthers, Jets, Lions)

Gus Frerotte, Ford City, (Washington, Lions, Broncos, Bengals, Vikings, Dolphins, Rams)

Harry Theofiledes, Homestead, (Washington)

Jeff Hostetler, Conemaugh Twp., (Giants, Raiders, Washington)

Jim Druckenmiller, Northampton, (49ers, Dolphins, Colts)

Jim Jensen, Central Bucks West, (Dolphins)

Jim Kelly, East Brady, (Bills)

Joe Montana, Ringgold, (49ers, Chiefs)

Joe Pisarcik, Central Catholic, (Giants, Eagles)

John Hufnagel, Montour, (Broncos)

John Stofa, Bishop McCort, (Steelers, Dolphins, Bengals)

Ken Karcher, Shaler Area, (Broncos, Saints, Broncos)

Kerry Collins, Wilson, (Panthers, Saints, Giants, Raiders, Titans, Colts)

Kevin Ingram, Murrell Dobbins Area Vo-Tech, (Saints)

Kim McQuilken, William Allen, (Falcons, Washington)

Kyle Lauletta, Downingtown East, (Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Browns)

Marc Bulger, Central Catholic, (Saints, Falcons, Rams, Ravens)

Mark Vlasic, Center, (Chargers, Chiefs, Bucs)

Matt Blundin, Ridley, (Chiefs, Lions)

Matt Lytle, Wyomissing, (Seahawks, Panthers, Ravens)

Matt McGloin, West Scranton, (Raiders, Eagles, Texans, Chiefs)

Matt Ryan, William Penn Charter School, (Falcons)

Matt Schaub, East, (Falcons, Texans, Raiders, Ravens)

Mike McMahon, North Allegheny, (Lions, Eagles, Vikings)

Rich Gannon, St. Joseph's Prep, (Vikings, Washington, Chiefs, Raiders)

Rick Strom, Fox Chapel, (Steelers, Bills, Lions)

Ryan Nassib, Malvern Prep, (Giants, Saints, Jaguars)

Scott Brunner, West Chester Henderson, (Giants, Broncos, Packers, Cardinals)

Scott Campbell, Hershey High School, (Steelers, Falcons)

Scott Milanovich, Butler, (Bucs)

Scott Stankavage, Central Bucks East, (Broncos, Dolphins)

Scott Zolak, Ringgold, (Patriots, Dolphins)

Stan Gelbaugh, Cumberland Valley, (Bills, Bengals, Chiefs, Cardinals, Seahawks)

Steve Bono, Norristown, (Vikings, Steelers, 49ers, Chiefs, Packers, Rams, Panthers)

Steve Joachim, Haverford, (Jets)

Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette, (Raiders, Seahawks, Chiefs, Bengals, Browns, Washington, Jets, Bills, Jaguars)

Terry Hanratty, Butler, (Steelers, Bucs)

Tom Clements, Bishop Canevin, (Chiefs)

Tom Savage, Cardinal O'Hara, (Texans, Saints, 49ers, Bengals, Lions)

Tom Sherman, Union Joint, (Bengals, Patriots, Bills)

Tyler Palko, West Allegheny, (Saints, Cardinals, Steelers, Chiefs)

South Carolina (6)

Games: 177 | Super Bowl starts: 0| SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Armanti Edwards, Greenwood, (Panthers)

Joe Hamilton, Macedonia, (Bucs)

Mason Rudolph, Northwestern, (Steelers)

Steve Fuller, Spartanburg, (Chiefs, Bears)

Tyler Thigpen, Fairfield Central, (Chiefs, Dolphins, Bills, Browns)

Wally Richardson, Sumter, (Ravens)

South Dakota (2)

Games: 31 | Super Bowl starts: 0| SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Mike Busch, Huron, (Giants)

Neil Graff, Lincoln, (Patriots, Steelers)

Tennessee (12)

Games: 324 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

C.J. Beathard, Battle Ground Academy, (49ers)

Chad Pennington, Webb School, (Jets, Dolphins)

Ingle Martin, Montgomery Bell Academy, (Packers)

J.J. Jones, South Side, (Jets)

Joe Gilliam, Pearl, (Steelers)

Jonathan Quinn, McGavock, (Jaguars, Chiefs, Bears)

Kelly Holcomb, Lincoln Co., (Colts, Browns, Bills, Vikings)

Kent Austin, Brentwood Academy, (Cardinals)

Levi Brown, Mt. Juliet, (Bills)

Steve Matthews, Tullahoma, (Jaguars, Oilers)

Steve Sloan, Bradley, (Falcons)

Steve Spurrier, Science Hill, (49ers, Bucs)

Texas (79)

Games: 3, 216 | Super Bowl starts: 3 | SB wins: 3 | Hall of Famers: 0

Alex Van Pelt, Winston Churchill, (Bills)

Andre Ware, Dickinson, (Lions)

Andrew Luck, Stratford, (Colts)

Andy Dalton, Katy, (Bengals, Cowboys)

Baker Mayfield, Lake Travis, (Browns)

Benjy Dial, Farwell, (Eagles)

Billy Guy Anderson, Ferris, (Oilers)

Billy Joe Tolliver, Boyd, (Chargers, Falcons, Oilers, Chiefs, Saints)

Billy Stevens, Ball, (Packers)

Brad Goebel, Cuero, (Eagles, Browns)

Bryce Petty, Midlothian, (Jets)

Caleb Hanie, Forney, (Bears, Broncos)

Case Keenum, Wylie, (Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Washington, Browns)

Chase Daniel, Southlake Carroll, (Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Bears, Lions)

Christian Ponder, Colleyville Heritage, (Vikings)

Chuck Clements, Huntsville, (Jets)

Clint Stoerner, Robert E. Lee, (Cowboys)

Cody Carlson, Winston Churchill, (Oilers)

Colt McCoy, Jim Ned, (Browns, 49ers, Washington, Giants)

David Blough, Creekview, (Lions)

David Klingler, Stratford, (Bengals, Raiders)

Donald Hollas, Lamar Consolidated, (Bengals, Raiders)

Drew Brees, Westlake, (Chargers, Saints)

Edd Hargett, Linden-Kildare, (Saints, Oilers)

Garrett Gilbert, Lake Travis, (Patriots, Rams, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys)

Gary Keithley, Alvin, (Cardinals)

Gary Kubiak, St. Pius X, (Broncos)

Graham Harrell, Ennis, (Packers)

Greg McElroy, Southlake Carroll, (Jets)

Guido Merkens, Edison, (Oilers, Saints, Eagles)

Jalen Hurts, Channelview, (Eagles)

James Ritchey, Copperas Cove, (Oilers)

Jarrett Stidham, Stephenville, (Patriots)

Jeb Blount, Longview, (Bucs)

Jim Bob Taylor, Somerset, (Colts)

Joe Barnes, Reagan County, (Bears)

Joe Reed, Lorenzo, (49ers, Lions)

John Skelton, Burges, (Cardinals)

Johnny Manziel, Tivy, (Browns)

Josh McCown, Jacksonville, (Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Bucs, Browns, Jets, Eagles)

Karl Sweetan, South Oak Cliff, (Lions, Saints, Rams)

Keith Null, Lampassas, (Rams)

Kent Nix, W.B. Ray, (Steelers, Bears, Oilers)

Kevin Kolb, Stephenville, (Eagles, Cardinals)

Kliff Kingsbury, New Braunfels, (Jets)

Koy Detmer, Mission, (Eagles)

Kyle Mackey, Alpine, (Dolphins, Jets)

Kyler Murray, Allen, (Cardinals)

Luke McCown, Jacksonville, (Browns, Bucs, Jaguars, Falcons, Saints)

Matt Flynn, Robert E. Lee ,(Packers, Seahawks, Raiders, Bills)

Matthew Stafford, Highland Park, (Lions)

Michael Bishop, Willis, (Patriots)

Mike Kirkland, Pasadena, (Colts)

Mike Livingston, South Oak Cliff, (Chiefs)

Mike Quinn, Wisdom, (Steelers, Cowboys)

Monte McGuire, Monahans, (Broncos)

Nick Foles, Westlake, (Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bears)

Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse, (Chiefs)

Randy Johnson, Sam Houston, (Falcons, Giants, Washington, Packers)

Reggie McNeal, Lufkin, (Bengals)

Richard Bartel, Grapevine, (Cardinals)

Rick McIvor, Fort Stockton, (Cardinals)

Robert Griffin, Copperas Cove, (Washington, Browns, Ravens)

Ryan Mallett, Texas, (Patriots, Texans, Ravens)

Ryan Tannehill, Big Spring, (Dolphins, Titans)

Sammy Garza, Harlingen, (Cardinals)

Spergon Wynn, Episcopal, (Browns, Vikings)

Stephen McGee, Burnet, (Cowboys)

Steve Ramsey, W.W. Samuell, (Saints, Broncos)

Stoney Case, Permian, (Cardinals, Ravens, Lions)

Todd Whitten, Justin F. Kimball, (Patriots)

Tom Duniven, McLean, (Oilers)

Tommy Kramer, Robert E. Lee, (Vikings, Saints)

Tommy Maddox, L.D. Bell, (Broncos, Rams, Giants, Steelers)

Trevone Boykin, West Mesquite, (Seahawks)

Ty Detmer, Southwest, (Packers, Eagles, 49ers, Browns, Lions)

Vince Young, Madison, (Titans, Eagles)

Wade Wilson, Commerce, (Vikings, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, Raiders)

Will Cureton, Whitewright, (Browns)

Utah (5)

Games: 292 | Super Bowl starts: 1 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bruce Hardy, Bingham, (Dolphins)

Gifford Nielsen, Provo, (Oilers)

Jim McMahon, Roy, (Bears, Chargers, Eagles, Vikings, Cardinals, Browns, Packers)

Luke Falk, Logan, (Titans, Dolphins, Jets)

Scott Mitchell, Springville, (Dolphins, Lions, Ravens, Bengals)

Virginia (15)

Games: 630 | Super Bowl starts: 2 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 0

Aaron Brooks, Homer L. Ferguson, (Saints, Raiders)

Carl Summerell, Floyd E. Kellam, (Giants)

EJ Manuel, Bayside, (Bills, Raiders)

Gibran Hamdan, Bishop O'Connell, (Washington)

Logan Thomas, Brookville, (Cardinals, Bills, Lions, Washington)

Marcus Vick, Warwick, (Dolphins)

Michael Vick, Warwick, (Falcons, Eagles, Jets, Steelers)

Mike Glennon, Westfield, (Bucs, Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, Jaguars)

Mike Kruczek, St. John's, (Steelers, Washington)

Russell Wilson, Collegiate School, (Seahawks)

Scott Secules, Chantilly, (Dolphins, Patriots)

Shawn Moore, Martinsville, (Broncos)

Trace McSorley, Briar Woods, (Ravens)

Tyrod Taylor, Hampton, (Ravens, Bills, Browns, Chargers)

Willie Gillus, Greensville Co., (Packers)

Washington (22)

Games: 1,324 | Super Bowl starts: 3 | SB wins: 1 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bill Donckers, Renton, (Cardinals)

Billy Joe Hobert, Puyallup, (Raiders, Bills, Saints)

Brock Huard, Puyallup, (Seahawks, Colts)

Cary Conklin, Eisenhower, (Washington, 49ers)

Chris Chandler, Everett, (Colts, Bucs, Cardinals, Rams, Oilers, Falcons, Bears)

Craig Kupp, Selah, (Cardinals)

Damon Huard, Puyallup, (Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs)

Doug Pederson, Ferndale, (Dolphins, Packers, Eagles, Browns)

Drew Bledsoe, Walla Walla, (Patriots, Bills, Cowboys)

Hugh Millen, Roosevelt, (Rams, Falcons, Patriots, Broncos)

Jack Thompson, Evergreen, (Bengals, Bucs)

Jake Locker, Ferndale, (Titans)

Jon Kitna, Lincoln, (Seahawks, Bengals, Lions, Cowboys)

Kellen Moore, Prosser, (Lions, Cowboys)

Marc Wilson, Shorecrest, (Raiders, Patriots)

Mark Rypien, Shadle Park, (Washington, Browns, Rams, Eagles, Colts)

Marques Tuiasosopo, Woodinville, (Raiders)

Steve Dils, Fort Vancouver, (Vikings, Rams, Falcons)

Steve Pelluer, Interlake, (Cowboys, Chiefs)

Timm Rosenbach, Pullman, (Cardinals)

Tom Flick, Interlake, (Washington, Patriots, Browns, Chargers)

Will Furrer, Pullman, (Bears, Oilers)

Wisconsin (10)

Games: 467 | Super Bowl starts: 0 | SB wins: 0 | Hall of Famers: 0

Bruce Mathison, Superior, (Chargers, Bills, Seahawks)

Chris Greisen, Sturgeon Bay, (Cardinals)

Dave Krieg, D.C. Everest, (Seahawks, Chiefs, Lions, Cardinals, Bears, Oilers)

Greg Knafelc, Premontre, (Saints)

Jerry Golsteyn, Central, (Giants, Colts, Lions, Bucs)

Jerry Tagge, Green Bay West, (Packers)

John Navarre, Cudahy, (Cardinals)

Randy Dean, Whitefish Bay, (Giants)

Tim Van Galder, West, (Cardinals)

Tony Romo, Burlington, (Cowboys)