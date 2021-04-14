A Pittsburgh attorney intends to seek assault charges against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on behalf of his client, according to multiple reports.

Attorney Todd Hollis told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Donald assaulted his client, DeVincent Spriggs, on April 11 at an after-hours club in the Pittsburgh area. The altercation left Spriggs with a concussion and other injuries, according to Hollis.

Attempts by ESPN to contact Hollis and Donald were not immediately successful.

The Rams released a statement saying they are aware of the reports regarding Donald, who is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time Pro Bowl selection with 85.5 career sacks.

"We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time," the Rams statement said.

Donald, 29, is a Pittsburgh native and was a star college player at Pitt, where he often trains during the offseason. He also has several charitable endeavors in the area.

The Rams selected Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He is in the midst of a six-year, $135 million extension.