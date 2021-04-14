HOUSTON -- Twenty women who had filed lawsuits alleging inappropriate behavior and sexual assault against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have amended their petitions to disclose their names.

Another lawsuit is expected to be refiled by Thursday after an emergency hearing was canceled on Wednesday.

One of the original 22 lawsuits was dropped by a plaintiff "for now," according to court documents.

"In light of privacy and security concerns, Plaintiff has decided not to pursue her case, for now," the document said. "Plaintiff reserves the right to refile this case once such concerns are addressed."

On Friday, two judges ruled that most of the plaintiffs suing Watson must identify themselves. The rulings from two hearings Friday covered 13 of the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson, while the attorneys also agreed to release a 14th name later in the day. Before Friday, only two women had been publicly identified. Another emergency hearing to determine whether the remaining lawsuits should be amended had been scheduled for Wednesday but was called off shortly before it was scheduled to begin.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement Tuesday that his law firm "previously attempted to make available to Defense Counsel the names of the plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson, and intended to do so in due course."

"We were concerned about the safety of these plaintiffs, and asked the Watson team to agree to a protective order where the identities could be used in litigation, but not broadcast to the world," Buzbee's statement continued.

In a statement last week, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said that when his law firm asked Buzbee "to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion."

"While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword," Hardin said in a statement on Thursday. "While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court."