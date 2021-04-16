BEREA, Ohio -- One day after signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the Cleveland Browns terminated the contract of starting defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Friday's move will save $11 million in cap space, but it leaves the Browns with a huge hole in the middle of their defensive line. Richardson's contract had no guaranteed money remaining.

He signed with the Browns on a three-year deal before the 2019 season, starting 31 games and getting 7.5 sacks over two seasons.

This offseason, the Browns signed Malik Jackson to compete for a starting job at defensive tackle. They also have defensive tackle Andrew Billings joining the team after he opted out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleveland signed Clowney on Thursday to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Richardson was a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013. Cleveland's other starting defensive tackle last year, Larry Ogunjobi, signed with Cincinnati this offseason.