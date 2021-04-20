Stephen A. Smith is anticipating sportsbooks losing a ton of money after posting an over/under win total of nine for the Steelers. (1:57)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. The extension will run through the 2024 season.

The 49-year-old is heading into his 15th season as the Steelers' head coach since taking over prior to the 2007 season.

Tomlin led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLIII victory in his second season with the team and appeared in Super Bowl XLV.

Though he hasn't been back to a Super Bowl since the 2010 season, Tomlin's Steelers have been consistently successful. Pittsburgh has made the playoffs nine times under Tomlin and have finished first or second in the AFC North in 12 of his 14 seasons with seven division titles, including last year.

Tomlin has compiled a 153-86-1 overall mark (including the playoffs) and has the highest winning percentage (.640) of any head coach in Steelers history, ahead of Hall of Famers Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and Chuck Noll (1969-91).