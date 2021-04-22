TEMPE, Ariz. -- The status of Larry Fitzgerald's future will not impact the Arizona Cardinals' decision-making in next week's NFL draft, general manager Steve Keim said Thursday.

Asked whether he wanted to know if the 37-year-old Fitzgerald will come back for an 18th season before the start of next Thursday's first round, Keim said he did not.

"No matter what Larry decides, it does not affect our draft plans," Keim said. "Again, to me, you can't have enough good players at one position. There [are] guys on a one-year contract. So, again, as far as building your team and the type of depth that you have, you can never have enough good players and, obviously, Larry Fitzgerald is a great one, so you wouldn't say no to him, either."

Fitzgerald is officially an unrestricted free agent and hasn't commented publicly on his playing future. In the past, the latest Fitzgerald had announced his intentions for the next season was Feb. 15 and that was in 2018.

Fitzgerald, who'll turn 38 in August, is second on the NFL's all-time receptions and receiving yards list.

If the Cardinals want to, or need to, find a receiver to replace Fitzgerald's spot on the roster, this is the year to do it. Keim believes there could be five or six receivers taken in the first round with three possibly going in the top 15 picks. The Cardinals select 16th.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said during the Cardinals' pre-draft video press conference that he has talked with Fitzgerald but not about football.

"Nothing has changed on that front," Kingsbury said about Fitzgerald's future. "My communications with Larry has literally consisted of golf, investments or Phoenix Suns basketball.

"Like we mentioned before, Larry is going to decide this on his time and then he's one of the greatest players of all time, and obviously he deserves to have that time."