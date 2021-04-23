Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested Friday morning.

Layne was arrested on suspicion of felony transportation of a firearm inside of a vehicle, according to jail records in Lake County, Ohio. He was also charged with two misdemeanors -- driving with a suspended license and exceeding speed limits. Layne was booked just after 3 a.m. Friday. He is currently awaiting a preliminary court hearing.

The Steelers drafted Layne in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Michigan State. The 23-year-old appeared in 16 games last season and had 22 total tackles. Layne's arrest occurred less than 20 miles northeast of Cleveland, where he went to high school.

No other details regarding the arrest were immediately available.