In a major trade between AFC powers, the Baltimore Ravens sent Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in a deal that landed Baltimore an additional first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens acquire three picks in next week's draft -- a first-rounder (No. 31 overall), a third-rounder (No. 94) and a fourth-rounder (No. 136) -- as well as a fifth-round selection in 2022.

The Chiefs get a starting left tackle in Brown along with Baltimore's second-round pick in 2021 (No. 58 overall) and a sixth-rounder in 2022.

Baltimore had been open to trading Brown since he tweeted on Jan. 29: "I'm a LEFT Tackle." Brown, who filled in for injured left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the last 11 games last season, indicated that his late father wanted him to play left tackle and that he wanted to fulfill that dream.

After trading Brown, the Ravens are expected to replace him at right tackle with free agent Alejandro Villanueva, sources said. Any deal likely won't become official until after the draft, when free-agent signings don't count against compensatory picks. Villanueva, a six-year starting left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, visited the Ravens on Thursday.

Brown, 24, has started 42 games for Baltimore since being a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He allowed no sacks or quarterback hits in 700 snaps at left tackle last season, according to Pro Football focus.

He is one of four offensive tackles selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, along with David Bakhtiari, Terron Armstead and Laremy Tunsil. And according to ESPN Pass Block metrics powered by NFL Next Gen stats, he has a pass block win rate of 91.3% over the past two seasons, 12th among all offensive tackles.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, now will have a completely new starting offensive line from last season's opener. Previously, they signed Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe as free agents. They also expect Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang back this season after they opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19-related reasons. All will at least compete for starting spots.

One thing is for certain: Brown will start at left tackle. The Chiefs had a hole at that position since releasing longtime starter Eric Fisher earlier in the offseason.

They tried in free agency to sign veteran star Trent Williams to play left tackle, but he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers instead.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report