Veteran offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, announced his retirement on Monday.

He made the announcement via a statement released on Twitter, saying he "will forever remain grateful for the memories, experiences, friendships and successes football has provided me."

Thank you for all of the support over the years. I can't wait to share my next chapter of life with you all. pic.twitter.com/JjCQ4xGwgE — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 26, 2021

Gilbert, 33, played eight seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2011 draft, and appeared in 88 games, making 87 starts at right tackle.

"I would like to send a special thank you to the Rooney family, Coach [Mike] Tomlin, Coach [Sean] Kugler and [GM] Kevin Colbert for drafting me in 2011 and giving me the opportunity to live my dream and play for The Pittsburgh Steelers for eight years, cheered on by the support of the best fans in the National Football League," he wrote.

Gilbert was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the 2019 season but missed the entire season because of a torn ACL. He re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract last offseason but then chose to opt out.

"Although my tenure with the Arizona Cardinals was short, I cherished my time in the Grand Canyon State. I wish Coach [Kliff] Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals the best of luck this season," he wrote.