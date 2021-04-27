Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida State linebacker Geno Hayes has died after being diagnosed with liver disease two years ago. He was 33.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Geno Hayes' passing," the Bucs said in a statement Tuesday. "During his time with the Buccaneers, Geno was a beloved teammate and often the first player to volunteer his time to our efforts in the community. He frequently visited schools and had a remarkable ability to connect with children. Losing him at such a young age is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with his family."

Rest in peace, Geno 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RxSKQX8mNZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 27, 2021

He had been placed in hospice care at his parents' home in Georgia earlier this month.

Hayes told ESPN before entering the hospital last month that he had been placed on a waiting list for a liver transplant at the Mayo Clinic and Northwestern Medicine in December after being hospitalized over 20 times in the past year.

Hayes, who played for the Bucs from 2008 to 2011, the Chicago Bears in 2012 and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2014, was diagnosed with the condition while being treated for an unrelated medical issue.

"My prayers and thoughts are with Geno Hayes' family and loved ones after his untimely passing," said a statement from New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, who coached Hayes while with the Jaguars as an assistant. "Having the opportunity to spent time with him, I saw Geno's passion and love for not only football but for life itself. He was an amazing person who left a mark on everyone who had the pleasure of connecting with him."