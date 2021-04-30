Take a look at the highlights from LSU's Ja'Marr Chase as he gets ready to be one of the top receivers off the board in the NFL draft. (1:33)

Ja'Marr Chase ready to bring his skill set to the NFL (1:33)

Former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase didn't need to wait long for a reunion on Thursday night at the 2021 NFL draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Chase with the fifth overall pick, pairing the wide receiver with Burrow, his former quarterback and the top pick in last year's draft.

"It's a blessing coming true," Chase said on the draft telecast after being selected. "For the most part, I just can't wait to get back out there with Joe and back at the Bengals, so I'm ready to work."

Chase opted out of the 2020 college football season, making LSU's national championship run in 2019 his final year with the Tigers. The then-sophomore racked up 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019, winning the Biletnikoff Award annually given to the nation's top wide receiver.

Chase's huge 2019 campaign also yielded him a unanimous All-America selection.

Cincinnati is hoping some of the magic Burrow and Chase enjoyed in Louisiana will rub off on the Bengals. The franchise has six wins in the past two seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since 2015.

Chase joins a receiving corps led by slot wideout Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati's 2020 second-round pick who had a team-high 908 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season.