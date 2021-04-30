Jaylen Waddle avoids being mobbed by his family after being drafted No. 6 overall by the Dolphins. (0:16)

Six former University of Alabama players were selected in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, tying a modern record for a single school.

The University of Miami originally set the record in 2004.

The night began with three Crimson Tide players selected in the top 10: receiver Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins, No. 6), cornerback Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos, No. 9) and receiver DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 10).

Waddle will be reunited with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Miami; Smith played with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when both were in Tuscaloosa.

Quarterback Mac Jones went at No. 15 to the New England Patriots, and then the Las Vegas Raiders surprised much of the draft world by selecting offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Leatherwood ranked as this year's No. 62 overall draft prospect.

Running back Najee Harris rounded out the class by going No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since 2008, Alabama has had 39 first-round picks, by far the most of any school.