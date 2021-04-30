Trevor Lawrence talks with Marty Smith about being the No. 1 overall pick and how great it is to be surrounded by family for this moment. (1:23)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence hasn't even been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars for 24 hours but he already has a deal with a Jacksonville-based company.

Lawrence -- the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL draft -- signed a multiyear memorabilia and collectibles partnership with Fanatics, which is an official partner with the NFL and other leagues for officially licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia. Fanatics will be the lone provider of Lawrence's autograph and memorabilia products with the Jaguars as well as his time at Clemson.

The deal with Fanatics is the latest in a list of endorsements and partnerships Lawrence has signed over the past several months. He has an apparel deal with Adidas and a national deal with Gatorade, making him the first NFL quarterback to do so since Cam Newton. On Monday, Blockfolio, a global cryptocurrency investment app, announced it had signed Lawrence to a multiyear deal and that it was paying him a signing bonus entirely in cryptocurrency.

Lawrence joins a list of elite NFL players with deals with Fanatics, including Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana and Charles Woodson. NBA player Zion Williamson, MLB player Pete Alonso and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu are also part of the company.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Fanatics team, especially since they are based here in Jacksonville," Lawrence said in a statement. "Fanatics is the most trusted brand in the industry and together we get to give fans even more access to the game through memorabilia and exclusive signed items."