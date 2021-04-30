KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs added to their running back depth by agreeing to contract terms with veteran Jerick McKinnon, a source told ESPN.

McKinnon, who turns 29 on Monday, doesn't figure to be a starter for the Chiefs, who also have Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams at running back.

But Kansas City no longer needs to select a running back in the final two days of the NFL draft. McKinnon rushed for 319 yards and caught 33 passes last season for the San Francisco 49ers while starting four games.

McKinnon also started 14 games over four seasons for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 through 2017.

His best season in Minnesota came in 2017, when he rushed for 570 yards, caught 51 passes and scored five touchdowns.

A torn ACL prevented McKinnon from playing in 2018 and 2019.