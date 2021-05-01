Matthew Berry and Field Yates say drafting Florida QB Kyle Trask is a risk-free move given the lack of holes on the Buccaneers' roster. (1:42)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping they have found the heir to Tom Brady, selecting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the NFL draft Friday with the 64th overall pick.

Trask, the sixth quarterback drafted this year and the first taken after Thursday's first round, will have to venture only 136 miles down I-75 from Gainesville to play for the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

Trask passed for 4,283 yards last season and had nine consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes.

Trask is the first Gators quarterback drafted since Tim Tebow went 25th overall in 2010, and he's also the first quarterback drafted by the Bucs since Jameis Winston was selected first overall in 2015.

Trask's 43 passing touchdowns led the FBS in 2020, and he broke Danny Wuerffel's 24-year-old school record of 39, tying him for third on the SEC single-season record list behind Joe Burrow and Drew Lock.

The Bucs can take their time with Trask, who will develop behind both Brady, who is under contract for two more seasons, and Ryan Griffin, who was the third-string quarterback last year.