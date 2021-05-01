Check out the best highlights from Stanford QB Davis Mills' college career. (0:58)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans took a shot at finding their future quarterback by drafting Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson's future with the Texans uncertain amid an offseason in which he first demanded a trade and currently faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault, Houston used the 67th pick -- and their first in the 2021 NFL draft -- to draft Mills.

Along with Watson, the Texans have two quarterbacks on their roster: Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley.

Mills has started just 11 games over two seasons, including five in a shortened 2020 season. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Mills had a 92.8 Total QBR in starts against ranked opponents over the past two years, third best in FBS.