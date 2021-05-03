Record-tying running back Jaret Patterson will be reunited with former high school teammate Chase Young, as he agreed to terms with the Washington Football Team, the organization announced Monday.

Patterson, an undrafted free agent, rushed for an NCAA-record-tying eight touchdowns and 409 yards during Buffalo's 70-41 win over Kent State last season. In six games last fall, he rushed for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns. In a game against Bowling Green, Patterson rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns.

He finished his career having rushed for 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns. He caught 20 passes in his three seasons.

After his big 2020 season, Patterson was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and a second-team All-American. He opted for the NFL rather than returning to the Bulls for his senior season.

But at 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds, Patterson was considered small for the position, which is why he was projected as a possible late-round pick. Coming out of high school, he was a two-star recruit and told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques that college coaches would tell him, "You're a good player but too undersized."

Washington has Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Lamar Miller at running back. Patterson is the only undrafted free agent Washington will sign.

But he'll find at least one familiar face in the locker room. Patterson and Young were teammates for two seasons at Pallotti High school in Laurel, Maryland, before Young transferred to DeMatha.