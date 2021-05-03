Thursday Night Football will move to a digital-only format with Amazon Prime Video in 2022, a year earlier than originally announced, the NFL said Monday.

As a result, 2021 will mark the final season of the Thursday night package on FOX.

The NFL's quicker-than-expected shift to a larger streaming package reflects trends accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors. It is part of a larger set of broadcast deals the NFL reached in March that will also expand digital distribution for all of its current broadcast partners, including FOX, CBS, NBC and ABC/ESPN.

Amazon first partnered with the NFL in 2017 as part of tri-broadcast distribution on Thursday nights. Those games will be available to a national audience only on Amazon Prime Video when the new agreement kicks in for 2022. The NFL, however, has pledged to broadcast them over-the-air in the broadcast markets of the participating teams.