NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans fourth-round NFL draft pick Rashad Weaver has been charged by the Pittsburgh police department with one count of simple assault in connection to an incident that occurred on April 18 at 2:28 a.m.

According to the police report, officers found a woman lying on the ground surrounded by a group of people on South 17th Street between East Carson and Bingham streets.

Weaver was not on the scene when the police arrived. One witness account said Weaver punched the woman. Another witness said she saw the woman fall to the ground but did not see Weaver punch her. The woman didn't have any injury consistent with a punch to the head, according to the criminal complaint filed by Officer Anderson O'Kelly on Friday.

O'Kelly followed up with the woman on April 25, and she told him that she went to Ohio Valley Hospital on April 22 because she was vomiting. The complaint said that the woman was diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital.

The incident stems from an argument that Weaver and the woman got into at a bar. Weaver told officers who separated the two at the bar that the woman threw her drink on him while they were arguing. The woman told the police that she spilled her drink on Weaver.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

"We were made aware of this news this morning," the Titans said in a statement Monday. "We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league."

Weaver was selected by the Titans with the 135th overall pick after a standout career at the University of Pittsburgh. In 35 games, Weaver collected 109 tackles (34 for a loss) and 17 sacks. He was named a consensus All-American defensive end last season after 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in nine games.