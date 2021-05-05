Marcus Spears argues with Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky over why the Cowboys had the best draft out of the NFC East teams. (1:21)

Spears is emphatic that Cowboys had the best draft in NFC East (1:21)

FRISCO, Texas -- The remaking of the Dallas Cowboys' defense continues with the release of nose tackle Antwaun Woods, who started 32 games from 2018 to 2020, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Woods was set to make $2.1 million under the restricted free agent tender he received earlier this offseason. He was credited with 33 tackles, one sack and four quarterback pressures last season, starting seven of 14 games. He joined the Cowboys in 2018 after being waived by the Tennessee Titans and outperformed expectations, starting 15 games in his first season.

At 6-foot-1, 310 pounds, Woods was more of a fit in how the Cowboys wanted their defensive tackles in Rod Marinelli's scheme. The Cowboys selected Kentucky's Quinton Bohanna, who is 6-4, 327 pounds, in the sixth round. In the fourth round, the Cowboys drafted defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, but he is projected as an interior pass-rusher.

The Cowboys also waived cornerback Saivion Smith, who spent time on the active roster and practice squad last season. With the additions of corners Kelvin Joseph (second round) and Nahshon Wright, Smith became expendable.

The Cowboys have to release four more players to reach the 90-man limit after adding their 11 draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents.