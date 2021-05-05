OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- New Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva says he is looking forward to playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, his former team, while also throwing some shade toward wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Villanueva acknowledged Wednesday at his introductory news conference that he didn't have many options in free agency after hearing from the Steelers that he was not getting re-signed. He listed facing the Steelers as one incentive in joining the onetime rival Ravens.

"The fact that I knew the Ravens is a team that plays hard, a team that plays AFC North-type football and I get a chance to play the Steelers as well was something that motivated me coming here for sure," Villanueva said.

Villanueva signed a two-year, $14 million deal with Baltimore on Tuesday that includes $8 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He also drew interest from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

He becomes the fourth multiple-time Pro Bowl player for the Steelers to play for the Ravens, joining cornerback Rod Woodson, safety Carnell Lake and tight end Eric Green.

As if this AFC North rivalry needed some added fire, Villanueva took a passing shot at Smith-Schuster when asked about the mindset in going to an offense with a drastically different philosophy.

Villanueva said it's better for offensive linemen to play for a run-first team like the Ravens, adding, "I'm assuming it's not as much fun for the receivers because they're not getting all of the catches, they're making the TikToks, and they're having fun on their social media."

Last season, Smith-Schuster gained attention for posting celebratory locker room dances on social media and performing TikTok dances on opposing teams' logos.