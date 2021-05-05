The NFL is offering 50 free Super Bowl LVI tickets to fans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as part of a global event to encourage getting vaccinations.

Working with the White House COVID Response Team and Global Citizen, the Super Bowl promotion asks fans to share why they got vaccinated or will soon do so. Details on how to win a pair of Super Bowl tickets will be announced Saturday night during Global Citizen's "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World'' program. The event brings together artists, entertainers and world leaders, including President Joe Biden, to support vaccine equity.

The show takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the 56th Super Bowl will be held next February.

More than 3 million vaccinations have been administered at 21 NFL stadiums and facilities since January. In February, 7,500 vaccinated health care workers were invited to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa as guests of the league.

Hosted by Selena Gomez, the VAX LIVE special will feature musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.