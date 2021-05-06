The Green Bay Packers have begun exploring quarterbacks they can add to their roster for upcoming organized team activities and training camp, sources told ESPN.

Their inquiries could be in part because Jordan Love currently is the only other quarterback on the roster aside from Aaron Rodgers, and also related to the uncertainty facing the franchise.

It's unknown whether Rodgers, who has told some in the Packers organization that he no longer wants to play for the team, will attend the voluntary sessions when they turn to in-person work later this month. He typically has been a regular participant in offseason programs and even has an offseason workout bonus ($500,000) tied to it.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged after the draft that Green Bay would need to add more quarterbacks, but one source says the Packers' search has branched out to include veteran signal-callers as well.

The Packers did not take a quarterback during last week's draft. Gutekunst said they discussed several veteran options before the draft and that they likely will sign at least one undrafted rookie quarterback, but he insisted the Rodgers situation has not been or will not be the impetus for that.

Love was the third-string quarterback last season as a rookie, and the plan was for him to be Rodgers' top backup this season.