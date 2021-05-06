The Miami Dolphins have informed team captain and starting safety Bobby McCain that they are releasing him on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCain, a fifth-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2015, had 46 tackles and an interception in 2020. In his six seasons with the team, he had 7 interceptions, 4 sacks and a forced fumble.

McCain, who was due a $6.4 million non-guaranteed salary this season, started 55 of 87 games for the Dolphins. After the transaction, Miami would create $5.6 million in cap space and have roughly $1.5 million in dead money.

He had signed a four-year, $27 million extension with the Dolphins in June 2018.

Miami selected free safety Jevon Holland in the second round of this year's NFL draft, and Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Holland potentially could become the team's defensive leader.