LAS VEGAS -- From the gritty Black Hole in Oakland to the opulent Wynn Field Club in Sin City?

And then some.

Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders' new domed home on the corner of Al Davis Way and Dean Martin Drive, has a sponsor and theme for its field-level club, which is a Derek Carr completion away from the north end zone. Wynn Resorts is the "official nightlife partner" of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

Stretching the length of the end zone while featuring 42 televisions, a 9-foot-by-35-foot LED screen, two DJ booths and a 45,000-watt sound system, the near-11,000-square foot space will "feature appearances by Wynn Nightlife's legendary roster of world-class DJs, premium bottle service and over the top-access that can only be found in Las Vegas," according to a press release.

Couches are situated for attendees -- yeah, an errant Raiders celebration could potentially spill into the area -- and Raiders players took notice of the club after their first practice in the stadium last summer.

"Foster [Moreau] and I, we ... thought that would be pretty fun to spike the ball and see where it lands and go crazy over there," said fullback Alec Ingold. "He has those huge spikes."

Coming to the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium: The Wynn Field Club 🎊



The Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium also has a dedicated exterior entrance, 29 booths and 4 bars. #vegas #raiders #stadium #wynnfieldclub pic.twitter.com/O2Tx1lpSjg — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 11, 2021

Of course, this is all contingent upon fans being allowed into Allegiant Stadium for the 2021 season (Raiders owner Mark Davis had an all-or-none policy last season and no fans attended games in Las Vegas).

Oh, and the Black Hole? Fans plan on replicating the character-filled section in the south end zone.