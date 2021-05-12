Highly touted Detroit Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell will miss rookie minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19.

The seventh overall pick from Oregon wrote Wednesday on Twitter that he learned the news over the weekend.

"Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID. Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches," Sewell said. "Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I'm cleared!"

Detroit's rookie minicamp is set for May 14-16.

Described as a generational talent on the offensive line by his past coaches, Sewell, 20, was selected as a key piece to help the Lions build for the future. He is expected to play right tackle on the offensive line.

Swell announced in September 2020 that he was opting out of any potential Pac-12 college football season to prepare for the NFL draft after the conference postponed all athletic competition through the calendar year as a result of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.